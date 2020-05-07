Editor’s Note: Every year, the Nevada Sagebrush produces “The Dining Guide”. This issue is typically a list of the best spots around Reno and the university we think you should check out. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many members of our staff aren’t even in Reno, and restaurants aren’t open for anything besides take out and delivery. So this year, we decided to bring you an at-home dining guide, complete with recipes, ideas and playlists.

Looking for some new recipes? The Nevada Sagebrush compiled some of their favorites and made them into the Quarantine Cookbook. These are staff favorites, so we hope you love them as much as we do.





















Looking for some playlists to keep you entertained while you cook? Matt Cotter has compiled four playlists for you.

Here’s a preview of one:

Summer Afternoon Cooking

“A.T.H.F. (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)” by Dangerdoom

“Hoe Cakes” by MF DOOM

“Ascension (fest. Vince Staples)” by Gorillaz

“Going On” by Gnarls Barkley

“Stand Up” by The Prodigy

“Brooklyn” by Youngblood Brass Band

“Origin of Man” by The Budos Band

“Old School Rules” by Dangerdoom

“Nakamarra” by Hiatus Kaiyote

“Yo! My Saint (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)” by Karen O

“Amebo” by The Lijadu Sisters

“You Belong to Me” by Cat Pierce

“For a Little While” by Langhorne Slim

personaltrainertoronto/flickr Various kitchen appliances on a table.

It happens to the best of us. You buy a kitchen appliance and don’t use it more than once. Well, this is the perfect time to pull that appliance out of the cupboard and find some recipes that inspire you. Rachael Jones did just that and got an InstantPot and it changed her life.

Are you missing traveling? With most non-essential travel at a halt, it’s unclear when we’ll be able to visit new places and try new cuisine. Sarah Strang has compiled a list of recipes and dishes from around the world you can make right at home in your own kitchen.

Sarah Strang/Nevada Sagebrush A traditional dish in Ghana

